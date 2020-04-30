The Game Honours Kobe Bryant And Nipsey Hussle In Animated ‘Welcome Home’ Music Video

The Game is opening the doors for fellow West Coast legends Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle in the video for “Welcome Home”.

“Welcome Home” is the 12th track from Game’s ninth and final studio album, Born 2 Rap. The animated visuals pay tribute to Bryant, who passed away in January, and Hussle, who was killed in March 2019.

The song features a prophetic posthumous verse from Hussle, in which he predicts his own death: “Probably die up in these streets but I survive through my name,” Hussle raps. Those words rang eerily true. Hussle was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles. His legacy does indeed live on, thanks to his entrepreneurial spirit and support of marginalized youth.

Born 2 Rap is a hefty 25-track album featuring collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, Bryson Tiller, 21 Savage, and “Rhythm + Flow” winner D Smoke. It was met with critical acclaim.