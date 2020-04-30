Chris Pratt Is Giving Fans The Chance To Be Eaten By A Dinosaur In ‘Jurassic World 3’

Have you ever wanted to be dinosaur food?
This week, Chris Pratt went all-in on the All-In Challenge after getting shouted out by Justin Bieber.
For his part, the actor is offering two spots to fans who want to get eaten by dinosaurs in the upcoming “Jurassic World 3” to raise money for coronavirus relief.
GET EATEN BY A DINOSAUR in Jurassic World: Dominion!!! WHAT!? Anyone can enter now! Click the link in my bio. Sweepstakes entry costs just $10 (see restrictions) AND there’s also an auction item going to the highest bidder. That’s right!!! Two chances! Each winner will appear in the movie, Jurassic World: Dominion GETTING EATEN BY A DINOSAUR!!! 🦖 Two ways to win the same prize! Get yourself immortalized in cinematic history! Talk about the greatest gift money can buy!!! Every dollar goes to helping those in need. Click the link in my bio for all the details! #ALLINCHALLENGE Thank you @justinbieber for challenging me! I’m challenging @chrisevans @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr Avengers assemble!!
One slot will go to someone in a sweepstakes after donating, while the other slot will go to the highest bidder.
“You’ll be eaten by a dinosaur,” Pratt promised, before playing a clip of someone being eaten by a T. rex in the original “Jurassic Park”.
Pratt followed it up by challenging three of his Marvel co-stars: Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr.