Shawn Mendes Offers Hangout Session And Music Video Cameo For All-In Challenge

One Shawn Mendes fan will win the ultimate Mendes sweepstakes.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Offers Lunch With The Kardashian Sisters
Mendes is going all-in on the #AllInChallenge to benefit hunger relief efforts in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. One-hundred per cent of donations to Mendes’ all-in challenge will go to relief efforts; meanwhile, one lucky donor will get to spend some quality time with Mendes.
“There are millions of kids and families and individuals who are struggling to put food on their tables right now,” Mendes tweeted on Thursday. “There is still a very long road ahead of us. That is why I’m going all-in.
“You can come to my next music video, hang out with me backstage, see how a music video is done,” he added, explaining the details of his all-in challenge. “And, if you’d like, you can cameo in the video… I love you so much and thank you.”
RELATED: ‘Friends’ Cast Join #AllInChallenge
Mendes tagged the Colombian music sensation Maluma to take part in the challenge. Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Ellen DeGeneres has hopped onto the #AllInChallenge train.