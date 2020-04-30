Shawn Mendes Offers Hangout Session And Music Video Cameo For All-In Challenge

One Shawn Mendes fan will win the ultimate Mendes sweepstakes.

Mendes is going all-in on the #AllInChallenge to benefit hunger relief efforts in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. One-hundred per cent of donations to Mendes’ all-in challenge will go to relief efforts; meanwhile, one lucky donor will get to spend some quality time with Mendes.

I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE to help feed those in need during this challenging time. Go to https://t.co/2vSNO0HXHd to donate for a chance to come to the set of my next music video & have a cameo in it. I also challenge @maluma to go ALL IN. Any amount helps x pic.twitter.com/2IWiMhhuiJ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 30, 2020

“There are millions of kids and families and individuals who are struggling to put food on their tables right now,” Mendes tweeted on Thursday. “There is still a very long road ahead of us. That is why I’m going all-in.

“You can come to my next music video, hang out with me backstage, see how a music video is done,” he added, explaining the details of his all-in challenge. “And, if you’d like, you can cameo in the video… I love you so much and thank you.”

Mendes tagged the Colombian music sensation Maluma to take part in the challenge. Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Ellen DeGeneres has hopped onto the #AllInChallenge train.