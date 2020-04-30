Justin Willman Entertains Nudists In ‘Magic For Humans’ Season 3 Trailer

A fresh dose of “Magic for Humans” might be the perfect thing while in quarantine.

Netflix has released the season 3 trailer for “Magic for Humans” starring magician and comedian Justin Willman. Every piece of magic celebrates our humanity, whether Willman is performing for a man at a gas station or completely naked for a small colony of nudists.

“When people are like, ‘Oh, it’s not real,’ no, it’s not real. I don’t have powers,” Willman told TV Guide in 2019. “What you’re seeing is not the result of camera trickery or people pretending to be amazed.

“I have an incredible team of magic minds and comedy minds who I work with to really put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into creating the stuff on screen,” he added. “We’re definitely not taking the easy way out.”

Season 3 of “Magic for Humans” premieres Friday, May 15, on Netflix.