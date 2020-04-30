Victoria Beckham Reverses Decision To Furlough Staff Under Government Compensation Program

Victoria Beckham will keep paying her staff.

Last week, the Spice Girl furloughed 30 staff members at her fashion label, with their pay being covered up to 80 per cent by the British government through the coronavirus lockdown.

But after public outcry, Beckham has reversed her decision, the Guardian reports.

“We will not now be drawing on the government furlough scheme,” Beckham said. “At the beginning of the lockdown the shareholders agreed with senior management to furlough a small proportion of staff. At that point we didn’t know how long the lockdown might last or its likely impact on the business. The welfare of my team and our business means everything to me.”

A spokesperson added, “We’ve now reconsidered and we accept there’s a better way forward for our business. These are tough times and tough decisions and we don’t always get it right — all we can say is, we are trying to protect our business and our staff.”

Beckham, who has a net worth of £335 million drew backlash over the initial decision to furlough staff with the government footing the bill.

This week, Ed Sheeran also announced that he will not be furloughing staff at his London bar, instead paying them their full wages directly while they stay at home.