‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Cast Get Emotional As They Pay Tribute To James Avery During Reunion

Things got emotional during the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” cast reunion.

The group got back together for an appearance on Will Smith’s new Snapchat show “Will From Home”, where they paid tribute to the late James Avery, who played Uncle Phil.

Avery died in 2013 at age 68 from complications following open-heart surgery.

Smith played a series of clips from Avery’s time on the show, admitting: “That just makes me teary. The first couple of times I’m seeing clips of James, you know.”

One particularly emotional bit saw Will ask Phil on the show: “How come he don’t want me, man?” when talking about his father.

Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) spoke about instantly clicking with the cast — Avery especially — UNILAD reported.

“Coming to do the audition, spending that few moments with Avery standing outside smoking a cigarette, coming in, meeting you. I wasn’t scared. I wasn’t apprehensive. It just seemed natural and I enjoyed it. It’s special. It is, no matter what anybody says, it is special.”

Wednesday marked the first time the “Fresh Prince” cast had reunited on-screen since the sitcom ended back in May 1996.