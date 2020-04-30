Stephen Colbert, Dolly Parton, Iron Man, Bojack Horseman And More Do The ‘Did It Work?’ Meme

BLACKPINK member Lisa’s legs have sent the world into a frenzy.

The internet has superimposed Lisa’s legs onto all forms of people, both famous and fictional. A number of celebrities have hopped on the trend called “Did It Work?” The process is simple. Upload two photos to Twitter: one of Lisa’s legs and one of somebody else. The goal is to lineup the images perfectly so that the person’s body extends into Lisa’s legs.

Stephen Colbert and Dolly Parton are just two of the celebrities to take part in the challenge. Additionally, Netflix uploaded a “Did It Work?” with Bojack Horseman and a fan sexified the famous “Civil War” between Captain America and Iron Man.

What is your favourite “Did It Work?” meme?

did it work pic.twitter.com/dHgkKZ7vO3 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 28, 2020