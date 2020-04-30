Jack Osbourne Reveals Conversations About An ‘Osbournes’ Reboot Have ‘Been Coming Up Recently’

Jack Osbourne says the “The Osbournes” could be making a comeback.

During a chat with the Variety and iHeart Radio podcast “The Big Ticket”, the youngest member of the Osbourne clan teased the idea of a reboot of the beloved reality show.

The hilarious series followed icon Ozzy Osbourne and his family, wife Sharon, daughter Kelly and son Jack.

“I would be lying to say the conversations haven’t been coming up recently,” Jack revealed. “I think nostalgia is such a huge, hot-button word right now. You look at all these shows coming back from 20 years ago.”

But according to Jack, one thing could hold them back, “The only thing, and what I struggle with, is we don’t all live together. One thought I’ve had is, why don’t we all just move in together for two months? It’s 20 years later; we’re all moving back into the house together.”

And when will we see the reboot? Jack says, “I guess when someone pays me a hell of a lot… because the amount of therapy I’m going to have to buy into after that is going to be monstrous.”

“The Osbournes” ran for four seasons between 2002 and 2005.