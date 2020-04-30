Khloe Kardashian Fills In As Kris Jenner’s Personal Assistant

Khloe Kardashian is giving Kris Jenner some help.

In a preview of Thursday’s “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, Khloe steps in to play her momager’s assistant for the day.

“I’ve got my assistant shoes on,” she says in the clip. “I’ve got my fanny pack, I’m ready to go, hands-free. I’m here to help and make Kris Jenner’s life a breeze.”

Kris quickly puts Khloe to work at a number of tasks, including sampling all of the office snacks to see which ones are still fresh.

“This isn’t really what I thought I was going to be doing,” Khloe remarks. “But I’ll do it with a smile and my little assistant shoes on.”