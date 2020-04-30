Report: Eminem Catches Home Intruder In His Living Room

Someone forgot to tell this home intruder about the importance of social-distancing, just ask Eminem.

Slim Shady reportedly went “Godzilla” on a home intruder who managed to slip past the rapper’s home security team.

The break-in, allegedly perpetrated by Matthew David Huges, occurred earlier in April at Eminem’s gated-community home in Detroit, per TMZ. The date of the arrest is April 6, at approximately 4 a.m. local time.

Hughes allegedly used a paving stone to smash a kitchen window in the back of the residence and enter Eminem’s home. The security team was apparently at the front of the property.

The security alarms reportedly went off and the commotion woke up Eminem and he is said to have entered the living room and confronted Hughes.

The Oscar and Grammy-winner reportedly roared for his security, who promptly snatched the intruder.

Hughes is currently being held on a $50,000 bond at the Macomb County Jail in Michigan.

ET Canada has reached out to Eminem’s rep for a statement.