Avril Lavigne Teams With First Responders For ‘We Are Warriors’ Music Video

Avril Lavigne teams up with true warriors for the “We Are Warriors” music video.

Lavigne premiered the black-and-white visuals for her latest song at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Thursday.

The Canadian singer collaborated with nurses, doctors and more for the official music video.

The thumping anthem will rile you up against the novel coronavirus. “We are warriors, we’ll fight for our lives/Like soldiers, all through the night/And we won’t give up, we will survive,” Lavigne sings.

“I felt the need to do something to honour all of the frontline workers who risk their lives every day to keep us safe,” Lavigne said. “From the doctors, nurses, police, firefighters, grocery workers, delivery services, all essential workers and the brave volunteers. I am humbled with gratitude and want to dedicate my new song ‘We Are Warriors’ to everyone putting their lives at risk to keep us safe.”

“You guys are the ones that are holding the world up right now and we’re all counting on you and relying on you. You are Warriors!” she added. “We all need each other more than ever right now. Now is the time to fight and to stick together. Be kind, be safe, be a Warrior and support our mission at http://www.charitystars.com/Warriors.”

All net proceeds from the song and its accompanying music video will benefit Project Hope and its ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts.