Terry Bradshaw Gives Fans A Look Inside His Family’s Crazy Life In New Trailer For ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’

The new trailer for Terry Bradshaw’s E! reality show “The Bradshaw Bunch” has been unveiled.

The former NFL quarterback, 71, can be seen causing havoc in his day-to-day life with his family in the clip.

Bradshaw is joined by his wife Tammy, his daughters Rachel, Lacey, and Erin, as well as his grandchildren on the upcoming show.

RELATED: Terry Bradshaw Apologizes Over ‘Offensive’ And ‘Insensitive’ Ken Jeong Remarks

The star says at the start of the video, “Hi, I’m Terry Bradshaw. You might know me from football… that’s all I got!”

“I think we can all agree Dad is not normal,” Erin insists after the camera cuts to a clip of Bradshaw jumping into the pool.

Bradshaw also finds out Erin has had breast surgery at one point in the video, and he ends up praying on the Bible, asking God to give him “the strength to talk to Erin about her boob job.”

RELATED: Wendy Williams Throws Shade At Lamar Odom’s New Reality Show: ‘Nobody Cares’

The teaser comes after Bradshaw announced the new show.

He said, according to People: “I’m excited and a little nervous to let the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls.

“I never know what will happen next around here between Rachel, Lacey and Erin… I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it’s nothing compared to having three girls.”

“The Bradshaw Bunch” is coming soon to E!