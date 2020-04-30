NSFW: Mahershala Ali Joins Ramy Youssef In Sneak Peek At Season Two Of ‘Ramy’

Last year’s breakout comedy “Ramy” just added some new star power.

The hit comedy series, which won creator, writer, producer a Ramy Youssef a Golden Globe, added Hollywood heavyweight Mahershala Ali for its upcoming second season.

“Ramy” follows Youssef as the titular character, a millennial Muslim American, navigating life in New Jersey.

Ali joins the cast this season as Ramy’s spiritual mentor… a.k.a. the Sheikh who is “really hot.” As Ramy’s new mentor, Ali’s character provides guidance to Ramy, even in awkward encounters.

May Calamawy, Amr Waked and Mohammed Amer are set to return for season two.

The new season of “Ramy” premieres May 29.