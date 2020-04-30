Ryan Reynolds And Adam Scott Want People To Do Nothing In New Game Show ‘Don’t’

“Don’t, don’t, don’t!”

On Thursday, the trailer dropped for the new Ryan Reynolds-produced game show “Don’t”, in which contestants win by not doing things.

Host Adam Scott will put teams of four through hilarious challenges like “Don’t Look Back”, “Don’t Blink” and “Don’t Play Ball in the House”.

Win a challenge and get money int he bank. Fail and get stuck with some funny consequences.

Ryan Reynolds is also lending his voice to all the wacky drama.

“Adam’s salary is tied to how many times he says the show’s title,” Reynolds jokes in the trailer.

“Don’t” premieres June 11.