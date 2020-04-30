Madonna Tops iTunes Albums Chart With 1994’s ‘Bedtime Stories’

Madonna’s Bedtime Stories is climbing the charts 16 years later.

Bedtime Stories received an unexpected push on the iTunes Top Albums Chart thanks to a discounted price of $4.99 and a fan campaign. The renewed interest in the album rights the wrong in some fans’ eyes after the album peaked at number three on the Billboard 200 back in October 1994.

It is one of the handful of her albums to not top the Billboard 200. The icon has released 14 studio albums, nine of which have crowned the chart.

Bedtime Stories is loaded with hit songs including “Secret”, “Take a Bow” and “Human Nature”.