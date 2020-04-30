JP Saxe And Julia Michaels Team With Niall Horan, Kesha, Sam Smith, Keith Urban And More For ‘If The World Was Ending’

JP Saxe and Julia Michaels rounded up some of the most talented musicians on the face of the Earth for a new version of “If The World Was Ending”.

Canada’s-own Saxe and Julia Michaels served up a new rendition of their emotional ballad “If The World Was Ending”. This time, however, the duo brought with them a star-studded pack of friends.

Thursday’s version of “If The World Was Ending” features H.E.R, Niall Horan, Keith Urban, Finneas (who also serves as producer), Alessia Cara, Jason Derulo, Kesha, Zara Larsson, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Smith, Anne Marie, Noah Cyrus, Lindsey Stirling, Sam Nelson Harris (X Ambassadors) and Florida Georgia Line, among many others.

“We are so grateful for the incredible work being done by those on the frontlines during this global pandemic,” Saxe and Michael said in a joint statement published by Rolling Stone. “At a time when it can sometimes feel like ‘the world is ending,’ we thank all of the healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers who are helping so many people in need.”

“Please stay home, stay safe (and don’t actually go over!)” the statement concluded.

The original version of “If the World Was Ending” can be heard on Saxe’s extended play, Hold It Together. It was originally inspired by the Los Angeles earthquakes last year.

my friends @juliamichaels and @jpsaxe wrote a beautiful song and all of their friends including me jumped on it in support of @MSF_USA helping COVID-19 relief https://t.co/GmtCyKr7uU pic.twitter.com/LHmVkBJ8ZS — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) April 30, 2020

So grateful for those on the frontline during this time, sending all my love! 💕I'm honored to have come together with some amazing fellow artists to sing #IfTheWorldWasEnding in support @MSF_USA helping COVID-19 relief. Full video here: https://t.co/DJnAQTMnCd pic.twitter.com/IGqSdWGB4u — kesha (@KeshaRose) April 30, 2020