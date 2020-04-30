Kelly Clarkson Performs Flawless Rendition Of Madonna’s ‘Like A Prayer’ With Virtual Bandmates

Being stuck at home does not stop Kelly Clarkson from performing hit after hit on her daily karaoke segment, “Kellyoke”.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the singer performed Madonna’s 1989 smash-hit “Like A Prayer” with a little extra help from her bandmates.

In the multicoloured video, Clarkson was joined virtually by a crew of musicians who accompanied her from their own homes.

Today’s QUARaoke straight outta 1989 🙌 Shoutout music director @jasonhalbert and the band for this spot-on @madonna #kellyoke pic.twitter.com/T7Zeu944Eu — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) April 30, 2020

In lieu of Madonna’s classic backup singers, Clarkson overlaid recordings of herself to nail every part.

The “Like A Prayer” cover is Clarkson’s latest “Kellyoke” video done from self-isolation, though last week she performed H.E.R.’s hit “Focus”.

The “Voice” judge also recently premiered her new single “I Dare You” on her show with help from an international crew of singers.