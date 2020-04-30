The Highwomen Debut Behind-The-Scenes Music Video For ‘Crowded Table’

The Highwomen are giving fans an inside look at the making of their debut album.

The country supergroup – Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby – just released a star-studded music video for “Crowded Table”.

The video was filmed throughout the making of the Grammy-nominated group’s self-titled project and features appearances by Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Yola, Tim Hanseroth, Phil Hanseroth, producer Dave Cobb, and more.

Recording together feels like a lifetime ago in these current times. It’s been so special to look back on those moments captured so we can one day do it again. Watch our music video for “Crowded Table” here: https://t.co/8C5z3lVzwg pic.twitter.com/lRH7NDnCAi — The Highwomen (@TheHighwomen) April 30, 2020

Appearing virtually on “CBS This Morning”, the group explained their decision to release the music video from the depths of self-isolation.

“Isn’t that what we all wish we had now, a crowded table?” says Carlile. “I want to be around my buddies again. I will never complain again about playing a show. We’re so ready to play music again.”

Morris, who just gave birth to her first child, adds: “I can’t wait, one day, to be at an actual table with these women again and break bread and do what the song says.”

The Highwomen’s debut project reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and also features their empowering anthem “Redesigning Women”.