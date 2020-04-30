‘Simpsons’ Composer Alf Clausen Was Fired For Delegating Work To His Son, Says Fox

This image released by Fox shows animated characters, from left, Bart, Homer, Maggie, Marge and Lisa from "The Simpsons." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fox via AP. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Fox via AP

Three years ago, fans of “The Simpsons” were left in shock after longtime music composer Alf Clausen was fired from the long-running animated series. They were baffled even moreso when two years after his dismissal, he accused 20th Century Fox Television, Disney and Gracie Films of age discrimination, wrongful termination and retaliation in a lawsuit.

However, following on Clausen’s recent allegations, Fox, one of three companies behind the much-beloved comedy, has added fuel to the legal battle by not only denying those claims, but also accusing the composer of secretly delegating work to his son.

In new court papers filed on Tuesday by Fox, longtime “Simpsons” producer Richard Sakai alleged that the 79-year-old’s dismissal actually spawned from an incident which took place in November 2016, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter (THR).

Alf Clausen attends the 30th Annual ASCAP Film & Television Music Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 9, 2015. Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

While working on a Great Gatsby-inspired, spoof episode of “The Simpsons” — “The Great Phatsby” — Clausen was required to collaborate with American producer/songwriter Jim Beanz on a composition for the episode.

According to Sakai, 66, Gracie Films president and fellow-Simpsons producer James L. Brooks did not like Clausen’s contributions to the composition and questioned whether he was the right individual to “prepare rap music” and supposedly “questioned his work more generally.”

Without explicitly revealing how, Sakai claimed that he had learned Clausen had unofficially enlisted others to help, or overtake, some of his composition work for “The Simpsons”, including his own son, Scott Clausen.

“I believed his unauthorized delegation was unacceptable,” said Sakai in his explanation.

He continued: “I called showrunner [Al] Jean and told him that Clausen had been delegating his composing work; he conveyed to me that he was surprised and disturbed as well.”