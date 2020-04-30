Al Roker Surprises Texas Food Bank Workers With Groceries

Al Roker is giving back to people in need.

On Thursday’s “Today”, Roker surprised a pair of San Antonio, Texas food bank workers with groceries and supplies.

Watch @alroker surprise food bank workers in San Antonio, Texas with groceries and supplies. pic.twitter.com/n5k3njPaB0 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 30, 2020

Juan Ramos and Angela Williams appeared on the show to talk about their work with R3 Student Outreach organization to deliver meals to vulnerable people in their community amid the coronavirus crisis.

“The things that you have been doing for your communities just kind of blew us away when we heard about it, so we wanted to do something for you to help you continue your mission,” Roker told them after hearing their stories.

He then instructed them to check their front doors, where they found thousands of dollars in groceries and supplies to help with food bank stock.

Roker also made sure to arrange groceries and other essential items for Angela after learning that she had lost her job and was relying on the food bank herself.

“If y’all ever come to San Antonio, call me. I will cook y’all dinner,” she told Roker.

Also during the interview, Angela spoke about being a survivor of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

“A hot meal is something a lot of us really take for granted,” she said. “I don’t want any child or any parent to ever feel that or to know what that feels like because I know what that feels like. I know what it’s like to be hungry.”