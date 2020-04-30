Ashlee Simpson And Evan Ross Are Expecting Baby No. 2

More kids are incoming for Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross.

Simpson and Ross announced on Thursday they are expecting their second child together, and Simpson’s third child overall.

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3 ♥,” Simpson captioned the photo of the positive pregnancy test. “During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund.”

Simpson is the proud mama of daughter Jagger Snow Ross, 4, and son Bronx Wentz, 11, the latter of whom she shares with Pete Wentz. Simpson and Ross tied the knot in 2014 following her 2011 divorce from Wentz.