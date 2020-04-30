Kelly Ripa Gives Her Son A Haircut On ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’

Kelly Ripa is going from TV host to hairstylist.

On Thursday’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, the 49-year-old gave her son Michael Conseulos a haircut live on the air.

“I have scissors. Kitchen scissors,” she said, as hair expert Xavier Cruz guided her through the process with some helpful tips.

“If you’re just using scissors, you can do a scissor over comb. Michael already cut his hair so you want to just clean it up a little bit,” Cruz said. “Just take some small sections and clean up the ends… small easy little snips, that’s all you need.”

At the same time, Ryan Seacrest also trimmed his own hair using clippers.

Telling him to start with the largest setting to be safe, Cruz said, “And you’re going to start with the back with the sides, and you’re going to go straight up and to the bottom of your crown. Easy strokes. When you get to the top, flip the buzzer away.”