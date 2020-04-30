The Dixie Chicks Drop Heartfelt New Anthem ‘Julianna Calm Down’

The Dixie Chicks’ highly-anticipated upcoming album may be postponed, but they are not letting that stop them from releasing new music.

The superstar trio, composed of Natalie Maines, Emily Robison and Martie Maguire, surprised fans on Thursday with their brand-new track “Julianna Calm Down”, posted to their IGTV announcing it’s the ninth song on the record.

The heartfelt ballad is a message to young women on how to stand up for themselves in tough relationships.

The lyrics include: “Julianna, calm down / You know he’s about to leave but don’t panic / Don’t give him the satisfaction that you can’t handle it / Breathe.”

The chicks gave fans a first look at the album back in March with the release of the fiery “Gaslighter”, influenced by Maines’ divorce from actor Adrian Pasdar.

Gaslighter, which was supposed to come out on May 1, will be the group’s first new album since their 2006 Grammy Award-winning Take the Long Way.