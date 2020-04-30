Oprah Winfrey Hilariously Struggles To Change Her Bed Linens, Asks Instagram For Help

Oprah Winfrey is just like us, even she struggles with changing her bed linens.

In a hilarious clip posted to Instagram, the media mogul attempts to put a duvet into a duvet cover. After shoving, folding and shaking, Oprah finally gives up and turns to Instagram for help.

“Anyone else find it challenging getting a duvet inside a cover?” she asked, adding, “There must be a method I’m missing 🤔.”

The comments section lit up with responses from fans, with one Instagram user writing, “Call me… I’ll show you.”

Another offered, “I’ll never look at stuffing my duvet with frustration, because I’ll be able to tell myself… even Oprah struggles with this.”

Even celebrity friend Rita Wilson shared her suggestion, “It takes two, O!”