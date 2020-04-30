Keanu Reeves Needs To Finish Filming ‘The Matrix 4’ Before ‘John Wick 4’ Can Happen

Keanu Reeves is going to be one busy man when this pandemic is over.

“John Wick” co-director Chad Stahelski says the Canadian actor has to complete his commitments on “The Matrix 4” before production can begin on “John Wick: Chapter 4”, which means he has no idea when the fourth entry of Reeves’ hitman franchise will arrive in theatres.

With the pandemic putting productions on pause, Stahelski says Reeves was only four weeks into production on “The Matrix 4”, so the “John Wick” release date of May 21, 2021 isn’t likely to happen.

“Keanu’s gotta go finish his commitment up on ‘The Matrix’, which is a big deal and which I think will probably take him until the end of the year. Then we have to go into our prep mode… Release dates, who knows right now,” he tells Collider, where he also revealed that there’s a treatment for the story but no final script.

Stahelski should know a thing or two about “The Matrix 4” production – not only was he Reeves’ stunt double on the original film and stunt co-ordinator on the sequels, he’s also working on the new film.

Both Stahelski and “John Wick” co-director David Leitch are involved conceptually when it comes to the stunts on Lana Wachowski’s sequel, helping her out with “the creative concept of some of the choreography.”

Stahelski also shared that a lot of the original “Matrix” crew are returning for the fourth film.

“They asked us to help out with the choreography and some of the physical training for the guys,” he says. “I’m helping out a little bit for a sequence, I think Dave’s helping out for a sequence. Lana’s come back with a lot of love to have a pseudo-family reunion, so that’s been a lot of fun. It’s been good to see a lot of the crew members again.”

Reeves has yet another sequel arriving in theatres before “The Matrix 4” and “John Wick: Chapter 4”. He reprises his role as Ted “Theodore” Logan in “Bill & Ted Face The Music”, currently scheduled for an August release.