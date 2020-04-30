High Valley Celebrates Their Upbringing In ‘Grew Up On That’ Music Video

High Valley are celebrating their small-town roots in the new music video for “Grew Up On That”.

The Canadian country music duo, consisting of Curtis Rempel and his brother Brad, take viewers back to their childhood where they grew up in the remote rural community of La Crete, Alta.

“I definitely get emotional watching this video,” says Brad. “I love how our directors Benno Nelson and Sam Siske were able to help us travel through time with the videos and photos of our childhood all the way to present day. Turns out we’ve changed a lot, but we also haven’t changed at all.”

Growing up writing and playing songs in a makeshift studio in their garage, the brothers take fans back to that sentimental space in the personal new song.

“Them main streets, them tractor seats / We put some country miles on / Them Friday nights, wide-open skies / Back forty, gettin’ wild on,” sings the duo in the chorus.

RELATED: High Valley’s Rempel Brothers Pay Tribute To ‘Your Mama’ In New Family-Driven Song

High Valley’s new EP, appropriately titled Grew Up On That, is due out on May 22 and includes themes of their unique upbringing throughout the whole project.

Warner Music Group

Here’s the full tracklist:

1. Grew Up On That (Brad Rempel, Ben Stennis, Jaron Boyer)

2. Your Mama (Ben West, Tyler Hubbard, Josh Miller, Troy Verges)

3. River’s Still Running (Brad Rempel, Randy Montana, Corey Crowder)

4. Northern Star (Brad Rempel, Matt Rogers, Ben Stennis)

5. One Day You’ll Get It (Brad Rempel, Derrick Southerland, Ben West)

6. Show Me The Way (feat. Jillian Edwards) (Brad Rempel, Daniel Tashian, Tenille Nadkrynechny)

High Valley also gave fans an acoustic performance of “Grew Up On That” on ET Canada and the CCMA Foundation’s week-long concert series, “Canada Together: In Concert, Presented by TD”.

Fans can watch their intimate performance below.