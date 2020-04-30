Prince Harry ‘Missing The Army’ And Feels His Family Would Be ‘Better Protected If He Was Still’ Part Of The Forces

Prince Harry knew he was ready to step down from royal duties, but didn’t expect to be stripped of his military titles.

After serving 10 years in the Armed Forces, the Duke of Sussex has long considered the army as a second family and according to those close to him, he is missing the “camaraderie” of military life.

Just a few of the titles Harry had to give up for his private life included Captain General of the Royal Marines and Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington.

In a letter that outlined what Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry agreed upon, it stated that Harry would still keep “the rank of Major” and would “continue his unwavering support to the military community in a non-official capacity.”

“Harry has told friends he is really missing the Army as well his military appointments,” a source told The Daily Telegraph. “He misses the camaraderie of being in the forces.”

Captain Wales at Camp Bastion southern Afghanistan, where he served as an Apache Helicopter Pilot/Gunner with 662 Sqd Army Air Corps, from September 2012 until January 2013. — CPImages

“He has been telling friends that he still can’t believe this has happened. He can’t believe his life has been turned upside down,” they continued, although pointed out that he in no way is blaming his wife Meghan Markle for the change.

The insider added, “Of course he doesn’t blame Meghan. There is just a sense that he might have been better protected if he was still in the Army.”

“He was in a happy place when he was serving in the Army, then he met Meghan and since then life has been great. But I don’t think he foresaw things turning out quite as they did.”

Now as the family of three settles in Los Angeles, Prince Harry is focusing on new ways to show his “unwavering support,” like the Invictus Games and his newly launched HeadFIT, a resource that helps military personnel take a proactive approach to mental fitness with self-help tools that can enhance mood, drive and confidence, while also helping to manage the stresses of everyday life.