Disney Moving Forward On Live-Action Remake Of ‘Hercules’

For its next live-action remake, Disney is heading to ancient Greece for a revamp of its 1997 animated musical “Hercules”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney Studios has tapped screenwriter Dave Callaham — who wrote the screenplay for Marvel’s upcoming “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — to write the script, while “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo will produce.

Rumours of a live-action remake have seen simmering for awhile, but were sparked anew when Ariana Grande selected the “Hercules” tune “I Won’t Say I’m in Love” for her entry in “The Disney Family Singalong”, even insisting “Hercules” is her favourite all Disney’s animated movies.

Following Grande’s performance, numerous fans took to social media to point out the ponytailed pop star bears a striking resemblance to Hercules’ love interest Meg, with calls to cast her in the role in the event of a live-action remake.

While Grande has yet to comment on the news, “Glee” star Amber Riley is already pitching herself as one of the movie’s musical Muses.

“Ellen DeGeneres Show” regular Kalen Allen would also love to be involved, responding to Riley’s tweet by asking if she’ll “put in a good word for me!”

Can you put in a good word for me! I’ll be a rock! — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) April 30, 2020

Meanwhile, check out more reaction to news of Disney’s live-action “Hercules”, with fans throwing out their own casting suggestions.

someone said Jonah Hill and Michael Cera should play pain and panic in the new Hercules movie and I can’t think of better casting pic.twitter.com/S7eKgoP8B8 — benny (@mascbaby) April 30, 2020

My Hercules live action cast: Megara:

Ariana Grande Hercules:

Armie Hammer (can't think of anyone else😕) The Muses:

Beyoncé, Amber Riley, Anika Noni Rose, Keke Palmer & Jennifer Hudson. Satyr:

Danny DeVito Young Hercules:

??? Hades:

Jeff Goldblum/Benedict Cumberbatch pic.twitter.com/9jUz2qNtMp — CJ ⎊ fan account (@GivenchyBeystin) April 30, 2020

Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and Lizzo will be cast in the live-action Hercules remake. — Predictors (@poppredictors) April 30, 2020

The feeling of sheer panic seeing Danny DeVito is trending but LOL that it’s everyone tweeting they want him to play Phil in the live action remake of Hercules. pic.twitter.com/4TTYLQ0Ofp — Layla Holdway (@LaylaHoldway) April 30, 2020

Okay I’m going to need y’all to think outside the box. Ariana Grande is great. Elizabeth Gillies looks just like Meg. She has the acting and singing down! #Hercules pic.twitter.com/Awh5IZskBN — . (@lesterk_) April 30, 2020

Ok hear me out, Hercules live action perfect cast: Ariana grande = Megara // Lucas Till & Chris Hemsworth = Hercules // Jim Carrey = Hades // The Rock = Zeus // Emily Blunt = Hera // Lizzo, Beyonce, Tinashe, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys = the muses pic.twitter.com/fmEHxkgs7Q — 𝕻𝖎𝖊𝖗𝖗𝖊 (@Simbatard) April 30, 2020