Eddie Vedder And Pearl Jam Offer Extravagant ‘Birthday Package’ For All-In Challenge Donation

Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam are offering up the ultimate fan experience as their All-In Challenge donation.

The rock band are the latest celebs to accept the challenge that raises money for COVID-19 relief efforts, with a special chance to win a Pearl Jam concert “birthday package” that includes the opportunity to join the band on stage and more.

In a clip posted to the band’s Twitter page, the frontman detailed what the entire package would include, and it’s epic.

The winner and a guest would get to attend the Pearl Jam show of their choice, but it doesn’t actually have to be on their birthday, despite being called the “birthday package”. The winner will start their day with the band at soundcheck where they will get to give some song input to Vedder himself. And during the show, Vedder will bring the winner on stage from their incredible front-row seats.

Eddie Vedder has accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE from Laura Dern. Watch the full video & learn how to get involved. Ed challenges @TheTreehouseMan and #TheoEpstein (@Cubs) to go ALL IN! Full video: https://t.co/XWJfu70XgH pic.twitter.com/uJOrg1fUO6 — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) April 30, 2020

“And as long as you’re up there with the crew, I figure, heck, maybe you could bring out a guitar for me, we could put you to work a little bit,” Vedder said in the video. “I mean, I will give you a few hits off my wine — or maybe we’ll just get you your own bottle.”

Vedder accepted the challenge nomination from Laura Dern.

Many stars have joined the All-In Challenge, including Shawn Mendes who offered a cameo to one fan in an upcoming music video and Kim Kardashian who wants the winner to come to lunch with the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan.