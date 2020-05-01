Justin Bieber And Ariana Grande Announce ‘Stuck With You’ Collab To Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Fans are finally getting a Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande collab.

After dropping a simple tweet on Thursday teasing that something new is coming, on Friday the pair announced a brand new single called “Stuck With You”.

In an Instagram post, Bieber wrote, “Here is the announcement. Very excited because we have finally done it. And it’s really good. I’m releasing a new song #StuckwithU with my friend Ariana Grande next Friday on May 8.”

And the new single will “fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19 in partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation.”

“Special announcement tomorrow at 10 am pst…” Bieber teased Thursday, while Grande replied, “See you there, everybody.”

“More than ever we are seeing the selfless, tireless and amazing work that doctors, nurses and healthcare providers give to the world every day. It is our hope we can lend our voices to raise awareness and give much-needed support for them and their families. It’s my honour to come together with my friend Ariana and our SB Projects family to try and do some good,” Bieber said in a statement obtained by ET Canada.

Grande added, “I’m so excited to announce that my friend Justin Bieber and I have partnered with SB Projects and First Responders Children’s Foundation on this little project here. We’re very excited about this for so many reasons. We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy and that you love it as much as we do. We’ve had a really great time working on this and we’re so excited for you to hear it.”

The song isn’t the only thing the pair are joining forces on, in addition they’ve joined other Universal Music Group artists including Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, The Rolling Stones and more released reusable cloth face masks as part of the “We’ve Got You Covered” initiative with donations going to COVID-19 relief efforts.