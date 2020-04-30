Justin Bieber And Ariana Grande Tease Potential Collaboration Out Friday

Fans are finally getting a Justin Bieber/Ariana Grande collab.

After dropping a simple tweet, the pair teased something new for fans coming Friday.

“Special announcement tomorrow at 10 am pst…” Bieber teased, while Grande replied, “See you there, everybody.”

Special announcement tomorrow at 10 am pst … — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 30, 2020

see u there everybody 🖤 https://t.co/D5KPxIwZ3L — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 30, 2020

While they have yet to announce what their collab will be, both Bieber and Grande shared cryptic photos of foggy landmarks to Instagram. The posts could mean nothing, but they still have fans talking.

The Canadian cutie posted a snap of a foggy CN Tower in Toronto while Grande shared a photo of a grim day in Los Angeles.

The potential song isn’t the only thing the pair are joining forces for, Universal Music Group artists including Grande, Bieber, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, The Rolling Stones and more released reusable cloth face masks as part of the “We’ve Got You Covered” initiative, with donations going to COVID-19 relief efforts.