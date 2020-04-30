Meteorologist’s At-Home Weather Report Hilariously Interrupted By His Dog

During a recent news broadcast, meteorologist Paul Dellegatto of Tampa Bay’s Fox 13 was attempting to bring Floridians an update on the local weather, but ran into some difficult in displaying his maps when his dog, Brody, interrupted to continually bump the computer.

As Brody continued his bumping, Dellegatto decided to ditch the maps. “Next time buddy, we’re gonna eat after this,” Dellegatto told the happy canine. “So that’s the forecast. I will be back at 4:45… oh boy.”

Brody then jumped in front of the camera, giving viewers an extreme closeup.

This led Dellegatto to explain the unusual setup required to film him in his home, with the camera operator, Craig, outside on the porch, filming Dellegatto through a window to maintain social distancing.

Brody, Dellegatto noted, loves Craig, and was going a little crazy trying to get to him on the other side of the glass pane.

“Don’t take this the wrong way, Paul,” the newscast’s anchor told Dellegatto, “but this is amazing.”