Shakira Donates N95 Masks To Colombia Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Shakira is doing some good for her home country of Colombia.

The singer, 43, donated thousands of N95 face masks to Colombian hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She also donated ventilators.

The Mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejo, took to Twitter and thanked Shakira for her generosity.

“One of the most beloved Barranquilleras in the world is Shakira,” he wrote. “And she is also one of the people who most love Barranquilla.”

He added, “Huge thank you for your contribution of thousands of N95 masks for our health care workers, and ventilators that will save lives.”

Una de las barranquilleras más queridas en el mundo es @shakira y también una de las personas que más ama a esta ciudad. Muchas gracias por sumarte con miles de tapabocas para nuestro personal de salud pública, y con respiradores que salvarán vidas. pic.twitter.com/M1Yxn27ViI — Jaime Pumarejo (@jaimepumarejo) April 30, 2020

Shakira has been keeping herself busy since entering quarantine as she recently graduated from an online Ancient Philosophy course through the University Of Pennsylvania.