Samara Weaving’s ‘Mysterious Audition’ Turned Out To Be A Part On Ryan Murphy’s ‘Hollywood’

Samara Weaving is ready for the much talked about release of her new Netflix show “Hollywood” on May 1.

The newest creation from Ryan Murphy is set in 1940s Hollywood, but Weaving had no idea that is what she was auditioning for. All she knew was that it was a “mysterious audition” where she had to perform two scenes from “Some Like It Hot”.

It wasn’t until “5 or 6 months later” that Weaving got a call from her manager saying she booked a role on a Ryan Murphy show.

“I said to them ‘I never auditioned for Ryan Murphy, what are you talking about? I think he’s made a mistake. There is a woman out there waiting by the phone right now and she needs the call,'” Weaving recalled while on “The IMDb Show“.

Weaving finally “connected the dots” and before she knew it she was filming “Hollywood” as Claire Wood, someone the Australian actress describes as a “cunning mastermind with a heart of gold.”

“Hollywood” is a “love letter to the golden age” but also takes a hard look at topics like class, race and sex.

“Those women before us who really had to put their careers on the line, just to be heard, to make progress,” Weaving noted, while pointing out that Hollywood is still fighting many issues that were just being addressed “back then.”

Weaving is also starring in “Bill & Ted Face The Music”, in which she recalled being stuck filming in a van for three days when Keanu Reeves “printed out the lyrics to ‘It’s a Hard Knock Life’ from ‘Annie’.”

“He proceeded to sing it,” she added. “And we all got into it and it raised our spirits. It was just one of those moments where you are watching Keanu Reeves singing and you have to try and remember every single thing. It was so much fun.”

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” is set for release on August 21, 2020.

“Hollywood” lands on Netflix on May 1.