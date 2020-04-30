JoJo Siwa has no patience for haters, and knows just how to respond.

In recent videos she’s shared on social media while quarantining, the 16-year-old YouTube star has been abandoning her signature rainbow look while wearing clothing more typical of a teenager.

Apparently she’s received comments about her new look that made her decide to issue a response.

“Recently I’ve shown myself looking different… not the classic rainbow sparkles and side ponytail with a JoJo bow… I’ve been hated on for years for dressing ‘young’ and acting ‘childish’,'” she writes in a new TikTok video.

“People think this is me ‘changing,'” she added.

“LOL Nope!” she concludes before breaking out into some raucous dance moves. “I love who I am! This is just me at night or in the morning!”