LeBron James Reveals Upcoming ‘Space Jam’ Sequel’s Title While Showing Off New Logo

LeBron James is giving fans their first look at the upcoming “Space Jam” sequel.

In a small teaser, the basketball pro shared a video of himself wearing a “Space Jam” hat, revealing the new logo for the cartoon-basketball mashup flick will be called “Space Jam: A New Legacy”.

“2021! 🐰🥕🎥🍿👑” James captioned the short clip.

The emojis represent some of his co-stars like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and other members of the Looney Tunes who will reprise their roles for the new flick.

The official Twitter account for the movie confirmed the logo and name shortly after James’ post.

James first was linked to the new film back in 2015, but last year, James, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green were spotted filming the flick at the All-Star game.

The original “Space Jam” was released in 1996 and starred Michael Jordan.