Madonna Is ‘Going To Breathe In The COVID-19 Air’ After Finding Out She Has The Antibodies

Madonna is going to “breathe in the COVID-19 air” as she has discovered she has the antibodies.

In a video on her Instagram titled “Quarantine Diaries”, the singer revealed that she has the coronavirus antibodies.

“Took a test the other day. I found out that I have the antibodies, so tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car and roll down the window, and I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air,” she said in the clip.

Adding, “I hope the sun is shining.”

“It amazes me we care so much what people think, or winning people’s favour or being right,” Madonna also mused in the video. “I hate myself for this pettiness.