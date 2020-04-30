Ana De Armas Celebrates Her Birthday With Ben Affleck As The Couple Becomes Instagram Official

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have just become Instagram official.

The couple has been linked since early March after jetting off to the actress’ home country of Cuba when they finished filming “Deep Water” together.

De Armas shared pictures from her trip, which were taken by Affleck, but never any of them together.

Since then, they were photographed in the actor’s L.A. neighbourhood sharing a kiss.

“Ben is in a great place and is very happy with Ana. They are low-key,” a source told ET. “He and Ana are getting to know each other during this quarantine time and are excited to see where it goes.”

And it would look like things are going great because the “Knives Out” just celebrated her 32nd birthday with Affleck by her side.

“Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a collection of photos being her blowing out candles on her cake and another of her and Affleck with their arms around each other taking in the sunset.

Happy Birthday, Ana!