‘Riverdale’ Star Marisol Nichols Spends Her Spare Time Helping Cops Catch Pedophiles

Fans of “Riverdale” know actress Marisol Nichols for her role as Hermione Lodge, mother of Veronica (Camila Mendes), on the CW hit.

However, a new profile in Marie Claire reveals that the 46-year-old actress has a jaw-dropping hobby: working with law enforcement officers to help ensnare pedophiles.

According to the article, Nichols puts her acting skills to use helping police by posing as a parent trying to pimp out her child, and sometimes acting as an underage girl, all in order to lure predators.

As Nichols tells the magazine, parents taking cash from pedophiles in exchange for their children’s innocence is something that happens more than people realize. “Your mind protects you from that much evil,” she says.

However, she’s adamant that people need to be told, so it can be stopped.

“If good people don’t know about it, it will keep happening, because good people are the only ones who will do anything about it,” she adds. “They’re the ones who, when faced with inhumanity, will try to stop it. Because you have to try, right? Even if it doesn’t work.”

Her unique sideline developed, she explained, when she played cops in an array of crime dramas, which allowed her to go on ride-alongs with actual officers.

“It gave me mad respect for these guys,” she says. “It sparked my interest in the trafficking world, realizing and really being on the other side of the underbelly of society.”

When an undercover agent she had become friendly with asked her if she wanted to help out with an op, she was in. Admitting she was nervous at first, the satisfaction she received from putting child predators behind bars quickly eclipsed any nerves. “But honestly, as soon as we got the first guy, I was like, ‘Oh, let’s go,’” she said.

The entire feature can be found in the new edition of Marie Claire.