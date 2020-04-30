Stacey Dash Announces Separation From Her Husband Jeffrey Marty

Stacey Dash and her husband Jeffrey Marty are separating.

The “Clueless” alum announced the news via her Instagram on Thursday.

“My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage,” she wrote. “After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Dash’s rep confirmed to ET Canada that “it is a mutual and amicable decision between the two of them.”

Dash and Marty were married in 2018. Last September, “Dash and her husband had a marital dispute in their” home in which she was arrested for domestic abuse, no charges were pressed.

She was previously married three other times. To Brian Lovell (1999–2005) who she shares daughter Lola, 16, with, James Maby (2005–2006) and Emmanuel Xuereb (2007–2011).

Dash is also mother to Austin Williams, 28, from her relationship with Christopher Williams.