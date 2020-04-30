Trevor Noah Personally Paying Salaries Of 25 Furloughed ‘Daily Show’ Staffers During Pandemic

Trevor Noah is the kind of boss that everyone would love to have during these uncertain times.

According to a report in Variety, the late-night host is digging into his own pocket to pay the salaries of 25 staffers on “The Daily Show” who have been furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Noah’s writers, producers and some production staff are able to contributing remotely, crew members such as camera operators, audio technicians, stage management personnel and video operators no longer have roles to play in the new remotely shot version of the show.

As the outlet reports, Noah told the furloughed crew members he’ll personally be covering their salaries until the situation evolves and television production ramp back up and they can all return to the studio.

“These are the people who have been on the show with Trevor from day one and help him put on the show,” a source tells Variety. “Trevor is personally covering their salaries until the production business opens again. He respects his crew tremendously and feels it’s only right that they get thru this together.”

Since television production halted due to the coronavirus, Noah has been hosting his own remote version of “The Daily Show”, which he’s jokingly retitled “The Daily Social Distancing Show With Trevor Noah”.