Drake Announces Surprise Release Of ‘Dark Lanes Demo Tapes’

Drake is here with the quarantine surprise we all needed.

The Canadian artist revealed on Thursday afternoon that at midnight he will be dropping Dark Lanes Demo Tapes.

The mixtape comes in the build up to his album which he also revealed would be released this summer.

“My brothers @oliverelkhatib @ovonoel put together alot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes) DARK LANE DEMO TAPES out everywhere at midnight…also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6,” he wrote on Instagram.

Some of the songs on the mixtape include “Tootie Slide”, “Oprah’s Bank Account” featuring Lil Yachty, “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle”.

Drake’s last album was Scorpion in 2018 which became his 8th consecutive No. 1 album.