Stars Share Their Reactions To TV Shows In Fox’s ‘Celebrity Watch Party’

As broadcast television networks begin running out of programming after all TV and film production halted in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s time to get creative.

That appears to be the thinking behind a just-announced Fox series “Celebrity Watch Party”, in which TV viewers are invited to watch celebrities… as they watch television.

In Fox’s announcement for the new series, stars including Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor, Joe Buck, Raven-Symoné, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa, Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone, and Robert and Kym Herjavec are among those who will be commenting on the television they’ve watched during the course of the week (additional celebrity participants will be announced).

According to Fox’s press release, the hour-long series “offers fans a peek into the home lives of their favourite celebrities, as they film themselves reacting, along with their families, to the most hilarious and exciting shows and talked-about news events on television each week. It’s an insightful, funny and sometimes emotional critique of America’s most popular and topical TV shows and news stories.”

According to Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment’s president of alternative entertainment and specials, “Celebrity Watch Party” promises to be “a fantastically innovative, clever and culturally relevant format that brings families together to celebrate all the best films, entertainment shows and news on television on any given week. We’ve got some incredible personalities inviting us into their homes and onto their couches for an hour of pure fun with them, their families and the viewers at home.”

“Celebrity Watch Party” premieres Thursday, May 7.