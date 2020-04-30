Maria Shriver And Chris Pratt Chat About Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Pregnancy, ‘You’re Gonna Have Another Beautiful Family Member’

Maria Shriver is looking forward to becoming a grandmother.

On the most recent episode of “Home Together”, which Shriver hosts with her son Patrick Schwarzenegger, the two had Chris Pratt on to discuss the “Parks And Recreation” reunion and enviably the news of Pratt and Shriver’s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger’s pregnancy came up.

“I really love what you’re doing. This is really fun, and being right here, right now, it’s just uncanny, you guys are both just so beautiful. I’m so lucky to have married into such a gorgeous family,” Pratt said praising Shiver’s #HomeTogether.

“You’re gonna have another beautiful family member,” Shriver responded.

Opening up about the reunion, Pratt revealed, “We filmed it in quarantine, and of course, it’s all to benefit Feeding America.”

Pratt added that all of the cast donated their salaries to Feeding America with Subaru and State Farm matching donations up to $500,000.