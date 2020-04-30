Camila Cabello Praises James Barker Band’s Cover Of ‘Never Be The Same’

Camila Cabello is showing her love for Canadian group James Barker Band.

On Thursday, the country group shared a cover of Cabello’s “Never Be The Same”.

“Wow, you guys sound gorgeous,” Cabello said while sharing their performance via Instagram Stories.

The group first recorded the cover in 2018 as part of their Spotify Singles session, it was the first ever session to be recorded in Canada and released globally.

Since then it has been streamed over 4 million times.

Last week, the James Barker Band took part in ET Canada’s “Canada Together: In Concert, Presented By TD” which raised over $300,000 for coronavirus relief efforts.