Anderson Cooper Announces Birth Of His Son

Anderson Cooper is a dad!

“I think is especially important in these times of trouble to try and hold onto moments of joy and moment of happiness even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we are also blessed with new life,” Cooper started saying during his announcement on Thursday.

“I just wanted to take a moment and share with you some joyful news of my own,” Cooper added, hardly being able to hide his grin. “On Monday, I became a father. I’ve never actually said that before out loud and it still slightly astonishes me.”

Cooper then introduced viewers to his son, Wyatt Morgan, born on Monday and named after his own father who died when he was 10-years-old. “Morgan” was a name from his mom’s side of the family and on a list he found of possible names when he was born.

Welcome Wyatt Morgan Cooper! @AndersonCooper's son was born on Monday. New life, new love. pic.twitter.com/L3Af2TtYAq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 1, 2020

“I hope I can be as good a dad as he was,” Cooper said.

Getting chocked up, he continued, “As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child. I am so grateful for all those who paved the way,” he said while thanking the medical staff. “Most of all, I am eternally thankful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, watched over him lovingly, tenderly and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing.”

Cooper noted that he wished his parents and brother, Carter, were alive to meet his son. Once again breaking down he added, “I imagine them all together arms around each other, smiling, laughing and watching, looking down on us.”

The journalist and tv host also shared the news on Instagram along with some adorable pictures.