Anderson Cooper Announces Birth Of His Son

Anderson Cooper is a dad!
“I think is especially important in these times of trouble to try and hold onto moments of joy and moment of happiness even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we are also blessed with new life,” Cooper started saying during his announcement on Thursday.
“I just wanted to take a moment and share with you some joyful news of my own,” Cooper added, hardly being able to hide his grin. “On Monday, I became a father. I’ve never actually said that before out loud and it still slightly astonishes me.”
Cooper then introduced viewers to his son, Wyatt Morgan, born on Monday and named after his own father who died when he was 10-years-old. “Morgan” was a name from his mom’s side of the family and on a list he found of possible names when he was born.
“I hope I can be as good a dad as he was,” Cooper said.
Getting chocked up, he continued, “As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child. I am so grateful for all those who paved the way,” he said while thanking the medical staff. “Most of all, I am eternally thankful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, watched over him lovingly, tenderly and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing.”
Cooper noted that he wished his parents and brother, Carter, were alive to meet his son. Once again breaking down he added, “I imagine them all together arms around each other, smiling, laughing and watching, looking down on us.”
The journalist and tv host also shared the news on Instagram along with some adorable pictures.
I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.