Paul Rudd Revives ‘Parks And Rec’ Character Bobby Newport To Introduce Reunion Special

Thursday night brought viewers back to the beloved TV town of Pawnee, Indiana to catch up with Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and the staff of the local Parks and Recreation Dept., all to benefit the Feeding America charity.

Ahead of the anticipated remotely shot reunion episode of “Parks and Recreation”, Paul Rudd made a surprise cameo to reprise his guest-starring role of Bobby Newport, dimwitted scion of the Pawnee-based Sweetums candy fortune.

“Hi, my name is Bobby Newport and as you can see, I’m in Switzerland at my family’s private fox hunting estate, but I haven’t caught any yet. They’re so fast. I get close and it’s like, zoom, they’re gone. Anyways, my friend Leslie Knope asked me if I would read this message,” said Rudd in character as Bobby, wearing a vintage “Knope 2012” hoodie.

Bobby has apparently not been following any headlines for the past few months, as viewers discovered at the end of the video intro after Rudd-as-Bobby read a message about how the one-time-only reunion special would raise money to help feed the hungry in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What is she talking about. Is something going on? I don’t watch the news,” he explains, before someone off-camera tells hims what’s been taking place in the rest of the world while he’s been unsuccessfully chasing foxes.

“What?!” he exclaims as the scene fades to black.