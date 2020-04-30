Canadian Baseball Icon Terry Donahue’s Coming Out Story In ‘A Secret Love’

Editor’s Note: This story contains spoilers from the Netflix film “A Secret Love.” To avoid having the story revealed, please watch the documentary first before proceeding.

Growing up in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., actor-director Chris Bolan didn’t question the relationship between his two “aunts,” Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, who lived with each other in Chicago for decades.

Henschel wasn’t actually related to Bolan, but the late Donahue was his biological great-aunt and a player in the iconic All-American Girls Baseball League during the Second World War, which inspired the film “A League of Their Own”.

To Bolan, they were simply two awe-inspiring women who would bring a suitcase full of U.S. treats and toys whenever they would visit him as a boy.

To the rest of his family, they were close friends and interior-design colleagues who had a strong bond and shared an apartment in order to save money.

But a few years ago that changed while Bolan and his wife visited the 80-something-year-old duo at their Chicago home.

“We were having a rum and Coke, which is their drink of choice … and they said, ‘We have something to tell you — we’re gay,’” Bolan recalled in a recent interview from his home Westport, Conn.

“We obviously gave them a big hug and said, ‘We don’t care… we love you. We’re so proud of you for finally telling us.’ Then the floodgates opened up and they were literally giddy with telling us, going back through seven decades of these stories of their life together.

“As I was sitting there listening, I was just in complete awe and I was amazed. I’d never heard anything like this. And it was at that moment that I knew I had to tell this story.”

Their story of coming out in their twilight years is in Bolan’s moving new documentary, “A Secret Love”, which premiered Wednesday on Netflix Canada.