“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” aired the final episode of the first half of season 18 on Thursday, and dropped a super teaser for what fans can expect from the second half when the show returns in September — and it’s going to look a little different than ever before.

The first part of the promo gives fans a glimpse of the early story lines, including continuing drama between Khloe and Kourtney, as well as the ramifications of Khloe and Scott’s prank on Kris which seems to leave the family matriarch in tears.

Fans will also get a chance to see more of Kanye West’s Sunday Service events and his efforts to bring his sermons to Paris Fashion Week.

However, the teaser takes a dramatic turn when the coronavirus outbreak hits the family, and we get a first look at what semi-remote episodes of “KUWTK” are going to look like.

“I’m starting to get a little stir crazy,” Scott Disick says into a camera he set up himself in his home, as Kim gives a glimpse at home “homeschooling” looks like for her kids.

But it seems the pandemic isn’t going to keep the family from having their usual playful bickering and gossip sessions. In one moment, we see a Zoom chat between Scott, Kris, Kim and Khloe, and Scott asks the question on many fans’ minds: “Has Khloe slept with Tristan [since their split]?”

“Oh, 100 percent,” Kris responds immediately, while Khloe denies the question.

The next scene in the teaser then reveals Kris crying over not being able to give Khloe a hug, and the promo ends with a somber Khloe telling fans, “We’re going to get through this.”

It seems the rest of season 18 is going to be a real emotional roller coaster. Check out the video below for a look at the Christmas party drama that broke out during Thursday’s mid-season finale.

