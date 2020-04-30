Queen And Adam Lambert Rework ‘We Are The Champions’ For Frontline Workers

Queen and Adam Lambert have reworked a classic song to match the coronavirus pandemic.

The group shared the video online where they have changed the iconic “We Are The Champions” to “You Are The Champions” in honour of all the frontline workers.

Brian May, Roger Taylor and Lambert all virtually performed from their own homes by recording their performances on their cellphones.

“By each playing our part and addressing the difficult times we are all sharing we will win this challenge,” the band said in a joint statement. “During this time our thoughts and thanks are with those dedicated medical heroes standing up to the battle daily on our behalf. They are the champions. You are the champions.”

May said, “Just like our parents, grandparents, and great grandparents who fought for us in two world wars, those brave warriors in the front line are our new champions. That means the doctors, nurses, cleaners, porters, drivers, tea-ladies and gentlemen, and all who are quietly risking their lives daily to save the lives of our kin. CHAMPIONS ALL!”

Lambert added, “It is with the deepest gratitude to all those on the front line all over the world that we dedicate our performance. Thank you for keeping us safe, we are in awe of your bravery and strength.”

Proceeds of the song will go towards the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization powered by the United Nations Foundation. People can also donate here to help reach the goal of $7,500,000.